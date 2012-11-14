CHICAGO Nov 14 The CME Group said on
Wednesday that the prospect of commercial barge traffic being
halted on the Mississippi River next month due to water
conservation measures is unlikely to affect its rules about
loading and delivering grain against Chicago Board of Trade
futures.
Barge traffic on the Mississippi River may be restricted or
halted entirely from St. Louis to Cairo, Illinois, in
mid-December as drought conservation measures stem the inflow of
water from the Missouri River, government and industry sources
have said.
That stretch of the Mississippi is a key grain shipping
artery connecting farms in the Midwest with export terminals at
the Gulf Coast, and grain traders wondered whether a disruption
might interfere with the ability of commercial grain facilities
at CBOT delivery points to load Gulf-bound barges.
Because the delivery points for CBOT corn futures are
located on the Illinois River, which flows into the Mississippi,
CME said in a statement that an obstruction on the Mississippi
from St. Louis to Cairo "would be unlikely to result in a
condition of load impossibility and Force Majeure."
However, some CBOT soybean and wheat delivery points are
located in the St. Louis area, and CME said closing the St.
Louis-to-Cairo section of the Mississippi could affect those
delivery points.
Under that scenario, the exchange said, existing CBOT rules
would require any affected grain delivery facility "to arrange
for water conveyance to be loaded at another regular facility
and compensate the taker for any transportation loss resulting
from the change in location."
First notice day for deliveries against CBOT December corn
and wheat futures is Nov. 30, and first delivery day is Dec. 3.
For soybeans, the first delivery day against the January
contract is Jan. 2, 2013.
Some analysts questioned the likelihood of a major
disruption to Mississippi River barge traffic next month.
"I would give it maybe a 25 percent chance that the river
actually ends up being closed. It's become a political issue
now. People are squawking to Washington like crazy," said
Charlie Sernatinger with ABN AMRO in Chicago.
"The argument has been made that closing a major highway of
commerce during a slow economy is just not the way to go,"
Sernatinger said.