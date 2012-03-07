LONDON, March 7 The table below summarises
volumes of credit default swaps referenced to euro zone
sovereigns for the week ending March 2., as provided by the
Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC).
Net Gross
notional Weekly notional Weekly No. of Weekly
value change value change contracts change
(bln $) (bln $)
GERMANY 19.66 -0.8% 113.48 0.2% 4,251 0.5%
N'LANDS 3.47 0.3% 23.97 0.2% 1,267 0.2%
FRANCE 22.51 -0.2% 129.52 1.1% 6,263 0.5%
FINLAND 2.62 -1.0% 16.56 0.1% 727 0.3%
AUSTRIA 5.71 -1.5% 54.01 -0.1% 2,376 0.1%
Sub total 53.97 337.54 14,884
-----------------------------------------------------------
BELGIUM 5.53 0.7% 61.98 3.1% 3,298 2.5%
ITALY 22.73 -0.4% 320.44 0.9% 9,771 1.5%
SPAIN 14.51 1.0% 162.92 0.5% 6,739 1.2%
Sub total 42.77 545.33 19,808
-----------------------------------------------------------
GREECE 3.16 -2.8% 68.90 -2.1% 4,323 0.7%
IRELAND 4.02 1.4% 44.80 1.2% 2,943 2.1%
PORTUGAL 5.22 -0.9% 64.17 0.1% 3,797 0.6%
Sub total 12.40 177.87 11,063
-----------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL 109.14 1,060.74 45,755
DEFINITIONS
- GROSS NOTIONAL VALUE is the sum of CDS contracts bought
(or equivalently sold) for all warehouse contracts. For example,
a transaction of $10 million notional between buyer and seller
of protection is reported as one contract and $10 million gross
notional.
- NET NOTIONAL VALUE is the sum of the net protection bought
by net buyers (or net protection sold by net sellers). The
aggregate net notional data provided is calculated based on
counterparty family.
Net notional positions generally represent the maximum
possible net fund transfers between sellers of protection and
net buyers of protection that could be required upon the
occurrence of a credit event relating to particular reference
entities.
- NUMBER OF CONTRACTS displays the actual number of
contracts traded.
