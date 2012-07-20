(Correct headline to read CSU)
LONDON, July 20 The euro extended losses on
Friday with traders citing a German newspaper report that quoted
a member of a political party in the German coalition government
as saying euro zone countries should comply with agreed reforms
or leave the bloc.
Asked if Greece could stay in the euro, Gerda Hasselfeldt, a
senior member of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU),
sister party to Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic
Union (CDU) said it was up to Greece to implement measures that
had been agreed.
"If a country is unwilling or unable to comply with its
obligations, it must leave the euro zone," she added in an
interview to the Rheinische Post.
The comments repeat the position taken earlier this year by
Hasselfeldt of the Bavaria-based sister party of Merkel's CDU,
which has tended to be more critical of EU bailouts than the
CDU..
The euro fell to a session low of $1.2227. It also
dropped to a seven-week low against the yen of 96.05 yen
.
In the bond market safe-haven German Bund futures
rose to a session high 145.59, up nearly half a point on the day
while Spanish and Italian debt prices
fell. One bond trader cited the same report as
driving fixed-income markets.
The FTSEurofirst 300 extended its early fall, down 0.4
percent to 1,060.40 points, led by falls in the Spanish IBEX
and Italy's FTSE MIB, which were down 1.2
percent and 1.6 percent respectively on the day.
(Reporting by London markets team, writing by William James,
editing by Swaha Pattanaik)