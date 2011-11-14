* Czech Cal '12 falls 10 cents to 53.75 euros

* Spot strong on weather, low wind

* Oct. volumes drop on Poland's POLPX

PRAGUE, Nov 14 Czech day-ahead power rose on Monday as low wind generation in the region and colder temperatures pushed up demand.

Electricity for Tuesday delivery rose to 63 euros ($86.53)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, up 2 euros from the Friday-for-Monday price.

Day-ahead cleared Czech market operator OTE's daily auction at 64 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany would remain below 2 GW most of the week except for a brief spike above that level on Wednesday.

Further along the curve, the front month fell 1.5 percent to 55.65 euros and Cal '12 baseload fell 10 cents to 53.75 euros in light trade on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 baseload contract fell 22 cents to 55.75 euros on Germany's EEX exchange.

In Romania, an economy ministry said the country's suspension from international carbon trade will likely be lifted in the spring of next year and the country may only manage to sell a fraction of its 300 million Kyoto permit surplus.

Poland's POLPX exchange reported that October volumes dipped from the previous month as traders looked to other platforms to buy electricity.

Day ahead on POLPX rose to 263.12 from 249.33 zlotys ($77.92) while electricity for Tuesday on Hungary's HUPX exchange rose to 68.86 euros from 62.30.

Brent crude oil fell below $114 per barrel on Monday after data showed euro zone industrial output was contracting, suggesting a possible regional recession as Europe struggled to contain its widening debt crisis.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 7 cents to 10.05 euros a tonne at 1354 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Jason Neely) ($1 = 0.728 Euros) ($1 = 3.200 Polish Zlotys)