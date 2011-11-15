* Czech Cal '12 unchanged at 53.75 euros

* Wind generation seen near 3 GW

* Serbian water levels forecast mainly flat

PRAGUE, Nov 15 Czech spot power fell on Tuesday as wind production in the region picked up but cold weather prevented the contract from falling too far, traders said.

Electricity for Wednesday delivery fell 80 cents to around 62.20 euros ($84.80) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market. Day ahead cleared Czech market operator OTE's daily auction down 3.3 percent to 61.97 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany was forecast to rise about 1 GW to just under 3 GW for Wednesday.

Traders said little overall support from renewables was supporting a spot market marked by a lack of activity over recent weeks.

"For tomorrow wind production is a bit higher but the spot is still strong because of the cold," one trader said. "But there has really been a lack of activity in the market."

Further along the curve, the front month ticked up 10 cents to 55.75 euros while Cal '12 baseload was unchanged at 53.75 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

In Serbia, the country's hydrometeorlogical service said water levels for power generation would remain mainly flat through Nov. 22:, after they fell last week on the Danube and Sava rivers and rose slightly on the Tisa and Morava.

Poland's Polskie LNG, the operator of Poland's planned liquefied natural gas terminal, started taking bids on Tuesday for 35 percent of the terminal's capacity.

Day ahead on the country's POLPX exchange rose to 272.45 zlotys ($84.59) from 263.12 zlotys while electricity for Wednesday rose to 73.04 euros from 68.86 euros.

Brent crude rose above $112 per barrel on Tuesday after solid German and French growth data but worries over the outlook for euro zone deepened as debt yields rose and austerity measures threatened to tip the bloc into recession.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were steady at 10.05 euros a tonne at 1443 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by James Jukwey) ($1 = 0.734 Euros) ($1 = 3.221 Polish Zlotys)