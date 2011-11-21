* Slovak day ahead baseload soars to 96.07 euros
* CEZ publishes December outage schedule
* Hungary day ahead steady, Poland higher
PRAGUE, Nov 21 Czech spot power rose on
Monday as wind power in the region was forecast lower but prices
split from Slovakia where day ahead soared, pushing up contracts
along the curve, traders said.
Czech day ahead rose to 64.25 euros ($86.89) per megawatt
from the Friday-for-Monday price of 63.60 euros in the
over-the-counter market as wind generation was forecast under 1
GW for the next few days.
Czech market operator OTE cleared day ahead at 63.14 euros
but the price for Slovak power in the integrated market traded
at 96.07 euros baseload and 142.79 euros peakload.
Traders said that perhaps an outage caused the coupled
market to split, something which supported Slovak curve prices.
"The Slovak front month was at 1.5 euros above Czech," one
market participant said. "It also affected the front month and
front quarter."
The Czech front month fell 2 percent to 53.50 euros while Cal
'12 baseload on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe
fell 0.66 percent to 52.80 euros.
Around the region, Czech power group CEZ,
central Europe's biggest utility, published its list of planned
outages for December for production blocks greater than 100 MW
capacity.
Czech oil and gas company MND also said it was looking for
foreign partners to develop deep gas deposits that could amount
to tens of billions of cubic metres.
In Hungary day ahead was steady on the HUPX exchange at
75.79 euros while clearing Poland's POLPX higher at 269.55
zlotys ($82.46) from 201.23 zlotys.
Brent crude oil fell below $107 per barrel on Monday on
worries over the prospects for global economic growth as debt
crises dominated headlines on both sides of the Atlantic.
Earlier on Monday, benchmark carbon permits fell 5 pct to a
new 33-month low at 8.88 euros per tonne.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by James Jukwey)
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
($1 = 3.269 Polish Zlotys)