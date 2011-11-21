* Slovak day ahead baseload soars to 96.07 euros

* CEZ publishes December outage schedule

* Hungary day ahead steady, Poland higher

PRAGUE, Nov 21 Czech spot power rose on Monday as wind power in the region was forecast lower but prices split from Slovakia where day ahead soared, pushing up contracts along the curve, traders said.

Czech day ahead rose to 64.25 euros ($86.89) per megawatt from the Friday-for-Monday price of 63.60 euros in the over-the-counter market as wind generation was forecast under 1 GW for the next few days.

Czech market operator OTE cleared day ahead at 63.14 euros but the price for Slovak power in the integrated market traded at 96.07 euros baseload and 142.79 euros peakload.

Traders said that perhaps an outage caused the coupled market to split, something which supported Slovak curve prices.

"The Slovak front month was at 1.5 euros above Czech," one market participant said. "It also affected the front month and front quarter."

The Czech front month fell 2 percent to 53.50 euros while Cal '12 baseload on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe fell 0.66 percent to 52.80 euros.

Around the region, Czech power group CEZ, central Europe's biggest utility, published its list of planned outages for December for production blocks greater than 100 MW capacity.

Czech oil and gas company MND also said it was looking for foreign partners to develop deep gas deposits that could amount to tens of billions of cubic metres.

In Hungary day ahead was steady on the HUPX exchange at 75.79 euros while clearing Poland's POLPX higher at 269.55 zlotys ($82.46) from 201.23 zlotys.

Brent crude oil fell below $107 per barrel on Monday on worries over the prospects for global economic growth as debt crises dominated headlines on both sides of the Atlantic.

Earlier on Monday, benchmark carbon permits fell 5 pct to a new 33-month low at 8.88 euros per tonne. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by James Jukwey) ($1 = 0.739 Euros) ($1 = 3.269 Polish Zlotys)