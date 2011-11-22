* Czech Cal '12 rises 10 cents to 52.90 euros

* Serbian water levels seen flat

* Hungary day ahead soars, Poland falls

PRAGUE, Nov 22 Czech day ahead power fell slightly on Tuesday due to forecasts for warmer weather but low wind levels and demand across the region helped support the spot price, traders said.

Electricity for Wednesday delivery fell to 63.85 euros per megawatt hour from 64.25 euros in the over-the-counter market as power flowed to Hungary where demand was higher due to lower Balkan hydro levels, traders said.

The integrated Czech and Slovak markets also traded at the same level a day after prices split. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany would remain under 1 GW before rising steadily through the weekend.

"It is supposed to be warmer in the next few days and then it should start to be windy toward the end of the week," one trader said.

Further along the curve, first quarter power rose 35 cents to 55.40 euros and Cal '12 baseload rose off an eight-month low from a day earlier, gaining 10 cents to 52.90 on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was up 6 cents to 54.35 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

The Czech energy regulator also said power prices would rise by an estimated 3.4 percent for consumers and 4.3 percent for small businesses in 2012.

In Serbia, water levels for power generation were forecast flat through Nov. 29, after they fell last week on the Danube and Sava rivers and rose slightly on others.

Elsewhere in the Balkans, Romanian state-owned hydro power producer Hidroelectrica wants a 50 percent hike in tariffs for household consumers from 2012 because it is struggling with a drought and high costs.

In Hungary - which over the past few months has boasted the region's highest spot price - day ahead soared to 87.08 euros from 75.79 euros. Electricity for Wednesday cleared Poland's POLPX lower at 269.46 from 287.11 zlotys.

Brent crude futures rose above $108 a barrel on Tuesday as fresh sanctions on Iran raised the prospect of political instability in the region, offsetting the effect on the oil price of worries about the health of Western economies and their fuel demand.

Benchmark carbon permits rose more than 2 percent to 9.10 euros per tonne at 1450 GMT a day after hitting a 33-month low. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by James Jukwey)