* Czech Cal '12 declines 45 cents to 52.45 euros
* Cross border capacity supports Balkan prices
* Day ahead falls in Hungary, Poland
PRAGUE, Nov 23 Long-term Czech electricity
prices hit their lowest levels in eight months on Wednesday
while day ahead power fell slightly due to rising wind levels in
the region, traders said.
Cal '12 baseload fell nearly 1 percent to 52.45 euros per
megawatt hour on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe,
the lowest level since the contract hit 51 euros on March 11.
That was the last trading session before prices began rising
following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan.
Oil and carbon also fell, hurt by weak economic data from
across the world and euro zone debt fears following one of the
worst German bond sales since the launch of the euro.
Electricity for Thursday delivery fell to 61 euros per
megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, down from 63.85
euros a day earlier.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind
generation in Germany was expected to more than double on
Thursday to around 2.4 GW before increasing to 6 GW on Friday
and peaking at 13 GW on Sunday.
Traders also said capacity problems at the Czech and Slovak
border was limiting flows southward and helping push up prices
in the Balkans where low hydro levels were already making an
impact.
"There has been trouble on the Czech/Slovak border since
Monday which is hopefully just short term," one trader said.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was
48 cents lower at 53.90 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
German meteorologist Georg Mueller forecast the 2011/2012
winter across Europe would likely be mild with no major or
sustained cold spells.
The Czech energy regulator ERU said the guaranteed rate for
electricity generated from large solar power plants connected to
the grid in 2011 would rise slightly in 2012. While RWE's
Czech unit said it would raise natural gas prices for
households by 9 percent on average from Dec. 19 due to a steep
depreciation of the Czech crown.
In Hungary, day ahead cleared the HUPX exchange's daily
auction lower at 79.13, down from 87.08 euros but still well
above the price of its central European peers. Electricity on
Poland's POLPX fell to 247.10 zlotys from 269.46 zlotys.
Benchmark carbon permits tumbled nearly 7 percent to 8.48
euros per tonne at 1442 GMT, hitting a fresh 33-month low.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)