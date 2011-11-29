* Day ahead down in Hungary, Poland
* Serbian water levels seen mainly flat next week
PRAGUE Nov 29 Czech day ahead power rose
on Tuesday on an expected drop in wind and solar power
generation in the region while the front-year contract hit a
fresh multi-month low on economic worries, traders said.
Day ahead rose to 57.80 euros ($77.17) per megawatt-hour
from 56.65 euros a day before in the over-the-counter market.
Czech market operator OTE cleared day-ahead at 58.02 euros, or 3
percent up.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind and solar
power generation in Germany is forecast to fall. Germany's
nuclear plant Gundremmingen C is also expected to be offline on
Wednesday.
Along the curve, December contract fell 1.35 euros to 51.15
euros while Cal '12 baseload lost 25 cents to 51.65 euros on
the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, slightly above
51 euros where it traded on March 11 before Japan's Fukushima
disaster sent prices climbing.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was
down 45 cents to 52.85 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX, the lowest since Feb. 18, according to Reuters
data.
Serbian water levels for power generation will fall on the
Danube river and remain flat on other rivers through Dec. 6,
after they fell last week, the country's hydrometeorological
service said in a weekly forecast.
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 62.04 euros
from 86.25 euros. Poland's POLPX exchange cleared day ahead at
207.98 zlotys ($61.36)down from 209.07 zlotys.
Oil touched $111 a barrel on Tuesday after a supportive
consumer confidence report from the United States and a
successful Italian bond auction and as Iranian protesters
stormed the British embassy in Tehran. (O/R)
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, fell 0.5 percent to 7.95 euros a tonne at 1506 GMT as
warmer weather forecasts sent power prices down and markets eyed
today's meeting of euro zone finance ministers.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
($1 = 3.3894 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; editing by James Jukwey)