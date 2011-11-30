PRAGUE Nov 30 Czech day ahead power fell on Wednesday on a forecast of increasing consumption offsetting a rise in wind power generation in the region, while the front-year contract rose, tracking gains across energy complex, traders said.

Day ahead power traded at around 54.00 euros ($72.01) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market down from 57.80 euros paid for Wednesday delivery. Czech market operator OTE cleared day ahead 4.6 percent down to 55.32 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed that lower temperatures and denser cloud cover was set to lead to increased consumption on Wednesday despite higher wind power generation in Germany.

Further along the curve, December contract shed 15 cents to 50.75 euros while Cal '12 baseload went up 30 cents to 51.85 euros in the over-the-counter market, tracking gains in oil, coal and carbon, a day after it hit a multi-month low.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal'12 contract gained 64 cents to 53.45 euros in the later afternoon trading on Germany's EEX, after it hit the lowest level since Feb. 18 a day earlier.

Record low water levels have pushed up power prices across the Balkans and may force local utilities to further boost expensive power imports to meet demand, market participants said on Wednesday.

MVM Trade, the wholesale trading arm of state-held Hungarian power group MVM, has sold 1,958 GWh of power for 2012 delivery at an auction.

Poland's POLPX exchange cleared day ahead at 208.19 zlotys ($61.27)up from 207,98 zlotys while day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange rose to 69.21 euros from 62.04 euros.

Oil jumped on Wednesday after a coordinated move by central banks to address pressures in global money markets. Brent crude was up 69 cents to $1 to $111.53. U.S. crude gained $1.66 to $101.45 a barrel.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, rose almost 6 percent to 8.45 euros a tonne at 1429 GMT. ($1 = 0.7499 euros) ($1 = 3.3981 Polish zlotys) Click on the following for information about European cash power prices, outages and interconnector maintenance.

(Reporting By Maja Zuvela)