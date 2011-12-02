PRAGUE Dec 2 Czech power for the next
working day fell on a forecast of a surge in wind power
generation and milder weather while Cal '12 contract fell
slightly as traders waited a Franco-German summit on the euro
zone crisis.
Power for Monday traded at 48.40 euros ($65.19) per
magawatt-hour, or more then 10 euros down from the Friday
delivery price in the over-the-counter market.
"The driver for Monday is wind, with levels surging in the
second part of the day, where we expect borders to the
neighbouring countries to flip," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon
analysts said.
Czech market operator OTE cleared spot power at 42.38 euros,
or almost 22 percent down, on an expected lower consumption over
the weekend.
Further along the curve, the January contract shed 90 cents
to 53.00 euros while Cal' 12 edged down 5 cents to 51.50 euros
to level where it traded just before Japan's Fukushima nuclear
plant disaster sent the prices climbing.
The Czech foreign ministry fears tougher European rules in
the wake of the Fukushima disaster could force the Czechs to
shut its Dukovany nuclear power plant in five years, a document
obtained by Reuters showed on Friday.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract
went down 12 cents to 52.70 euros in the late afternoon trading
on Germany's EEX.
Poland's POLPX exchange cleared day ahead at 190.18 zlotys
($56.96) down from 198.94 zlotys while day ahead on Hungary's
HUPX exchange fell to 65.97 euros from 69.24 euros.
Oil rose above $109 a barrel as rising tension over major
oil exporter Iran countered concern about the euro zone debt
crisis.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, fell 1.9 percent to 7.78 euros a tonne at 1421 GMT.
($1 = 0.7424 euros)
($1 = 3.3391 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; editing by Keiron Henderson)