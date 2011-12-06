* Contract off 13 percent since year high * Serbian water levels forecast to rise * Bosnia publishes 2012 cross border allocation PRAGUE, Dec 6Long-term Czech power prices hit a nine-month low on Tuesday on worries surrounding the fate of the euro zone, falling below a level set just before the Fukushima disaster drove prices higher in mid-March, traders said. Cal '12 baseload fell half a percent to 50.80 euros ($68.42)per megawatt hour on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, breaking below the 51 euro level for the first time since March 11, after which the Fukushima disaster pushed prices higher. It was the lowest price since 50.65 euros on March 2 for a contract that has shed 13 percent since hitting it's year high of 58.15 euros on May 15. Czech spot prices fell to 48.35 euros to 49.25 euros in the over-the-counter market as Thomson Reuters Point Carbon data showed wind generation in Germany was forecast higher 3 GW higher on Wednesday at 12.5 GW and peaking above 17 GW on Friday before dipping over the weekend. Around the region, two nuclear power plants in Romania and Hungary are running at full capacity despite low water levels on the Danube river needed to cool the reactors. Serbian water levels for power generation will slightly rise through Dec. 6, after they fell last week, the country's hydrometeorological service said in a weekly forecast on Tuesday. Bosnian grid operator Nezavisni Operator Sistema (NOS) on Tuesday published the results of its yearly cross-border power capacity auction. Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell a little less than 10 euros to 61.89 euros while electricity for Wednesday rose to 199.10 zlotys ($60.32)from 184.73 zlotys. Oil prices stalled on Tuesday as a weaker dollar and tension in Iran balanced against a broad market fall on Standard & Poor's possible euro zone downgrades if no convincing plan emerges to solve the debt crisis this week. European Union carbon permits fell on Tuesday, extending a near 7-percent drop in the previous day, as news of a possible credit downgrade across the euro zone drove carbon prices closer to recent record lows. Front-year carbon permits called EU Allowances (EUAs) were trading at 7.03 euros a tonne, down 28 cents or 3.8 percent at 1443 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane) ($1 = 0.7425 euros) ($1 = 3.3006 Polish zlotys)