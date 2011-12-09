* German wind power to fall sharply * Temperatures to fall * Czech Cal '12 rises to 51.55 euros PRAGUE, Dec 9 Czech day ahead power rose on Friday as wind generation in the region was forecast to fall steeply and colder weather was expected to boost demand. Power for the next working day was also up, rising to 52.40 euros ($69.76) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market from the Friday delivery price of 44 euros. Day ahead traded at 46.10 euros. Temperatures were forecast to drop near freezing over the weekend and data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany was expected to tumble to 8.1 GW on Saturday from near 16 GW on Saturday. It was forecast at 5.6 GW on Monday before jumping to above 15 GW the following day. "Wind power production is a bullish signal for the weekend dropping significantly week on week," Point Carbon analysts wrote. "The temperature is expected to decrease over the weekend and weather is colder also week on week." Further along the curve, Cal '12 baseload rose 10 cents to 51.55 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe to climb further from a nine-month low hit earlier in the week on euro zone worries. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was up 3 cents to 52.60 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX exchange. Poland's top utility PGE will not take part in building a planned nuclear power plant in Lithuania and is no longer in talks with Russia's Rosatom on energy imports from Kaliningrad. Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom still expects its gas production to rise next year but a company official said on Friday that the pace of the increase will depend on demand. Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 56.61 euros from 71.51 euros while electricity for Saturday dipped to 183.52 zlotys ($54.21) from 190.37 zlotys. Brent crude oil steadied around $108 per barrel on Friday after the euro zone agreed closer fiscal union to save its currency and on a Reuters report that new $300 billion Chinese funds would invest in Europe and the United States. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwhether carbon contract, were down more than 2 percent to 7.47 euros a tonne at 1421 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane) ($1 = 0.7512 euros) ($1 = 3.3855 Polish zlotys)