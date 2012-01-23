* Wind generation seen falling to 1.5 GW
* Temperatures expected to fall
* Spot on Hungary's HUPX hits 100 euros
PRAGUE, Jan 23 Czech day ahead power
prices rose on Monday, boosted by higher demand in neighbouring
Germany, a decrease in wind production and forecast for colder
weather, traders said.
Electricity for Tueday delivery rose to 46.80 euros
($60.46)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market,
representing about a 70 cent discount to the spot price in
neighboring Germany.
Czech market operator OTE cleared day ahead up 7 percent to
47.68 euros as data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed
forecasts for wind generation in Germany falling to about 1.5 GW
from nearly 5 GW.
"Temperatures are falling, and consumption picks up after
the weekend," Point Carbon analysts wrote.
Further along the curve, the front month fell 15 cents to
46.85 euros while Cal '13 baseload dipped 5 cents to 48.65 euros
on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was
23 cents lower at 50.75 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
Workers at Bulgaria's biggest coal mines on Sunday called
off their strike over bonuses and better work conditions which
lasted a week and forced a halt of electricity exports to its
neighbours to avoid power shortages.
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX soared to 100.08 euros, up from
53.37 euros and far higher than over-the-counter price of 73
euros as prices on the bourse remained volatile. Low hydro
levels and outages in the Balkans have fuelled higher prices in
the region.
In Poland, electricity for Tuesday rose to 183 zlotys
($54.79), about two euros below the over-the-counter price. The
Polish Cal '13 fell 5 cents to 213.45 zlotys.
Oil prices rose above $110 on Monday after EU foreign
ministers agreed to ban imports of Iranian oil from the start of
July, eliciting further threats from Iran to close the key
shipping channel the Strait of Hormuz.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, were down nearly 3 percent to 7.06 euros a tonne at
1451 GMT.
($1 = 0.7740 euros)
($1 = 3.3401 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)