* Wind generation seen falling to 1.5 GW

* Temperatures expected to fall

* Spot on Hungary's HUPX hits 100 euros

PRAGUE, Jan 23 Czech day ahead power prices rose on Monday, boosted by higher demand in neighbouring Germany, a decrease in wind production and forecast for colder weather, traders said.

Electricity for Tueday delivery rose to 46.80 euros ($60.46)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, representing about a 70 cent discount to the spot price in neighboring Germany.

Czech market operator OTE cleared day ahead up 7 percent to 47.68 euros as data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany falling to about 1.5 GW from nearly 5 GW.

"Temperatures are falling, and consumption picks up after the weekend," Point Carbon analysts wrote.

Further along the curve, the front month fell 15 cents to 46.85 euros while Cal '13 baseload dipped 5 cents to 48.65 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was 23 cents lower at 50.75 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Workers at Bulgaria's biggest coal mines on Sunday called off their strike over bonuses and better work conditions which lasted a week and forced a halt of electricity exports to its neighbours to avoid power shortages.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX soared to 100.08 euros, up from 53.37 euros and far higher than over-the-counter price of 73 euros as prices on the bourse remained volatile. Low hydro levels and outages in the Balkans have fuelled higher prices in the region.

In Poland, electricity for Tuesday rose to 183 zlotys ($54.79), about two euros below the over-the-counter price. The Polish Cal '13 fell 5 cents to 213.45 zlotys.

Oil prices rose above $110 on Monday after EU foreign ministers agreed to ban imports of Iranian oil from the start of July, eliciting further threats from Iran to close the key shipping channel the Strait of Hormuz.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down nearly 3 percent to 7.06 euros a tonne at 1451 GMT. ($1 = 0.7740 euros) ($1 = 3.3401 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)