* Cal '13 up 20 cents to 48.85 euros per megawatt hour

* Serbian water levels forecast mainly flat

* 230 MW plant back on line in Bosnia

PRAGUE, Jan 24 Czech day-ahead power climbed on Tuesday as temperatures cooled, and the integrated Czech and Slovak market decoupled on increased demand in Slovakia, traders said.

Electricity for Wednesday delivery rose to 48.25 euros ($62.95) per megawatt in the over-the-counter market from 46.80 euros a day earlier as the discount to neighboring Germany narrowed to about 25 cents.

Market operator OTE cleared Czech day-ahead higher at 49.10 euros and Slovak day-ahead at 52.74 euros. Slovak power diverged in the 9th and 17th hour when electricity traded at 100 euros.

"The market decoupled slightly," one trader said.

Further along the curve, power for March fell 60 cents to 44 euros, while Cal '13 baseload closed up 20 cents at 48.85 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was up 14 cents to 50.85 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Bosnia's top power utility Elektroprivreda BiH (EPBIH) on Tuesday ended an unplanned outage at a 230 megawatt unit of its coal-fired Kakanj plant in central Bosnia.

In Serbia, Serbian water levels for power generation were expected to rise on the Danube but otherwise mainly stay flat on other rivers through Jan. 31, Serbia's hydrometeorological service said in a weekly forecast.

Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX tumbled to 53.80 euros from 100.08 euros, below the 67.50 euros where electricity for Wednesday traded in the over-the-counter market. Day-ahead gained 9.93 zlotys to 192.93 zlotys ($58.82)on Poland's POLPX.

In other markets, U.S. crude futures extended losses to more than $1 on Tuesday at the start of open-outcry floor trading in New York after the failure of European Union ministers to hammer out a deal on dealing with Greece's debt, said traders who also cited a strengthened dollar.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up nearly 3.4 percent to 7.35 euros a tonne at 1430 GMT. ($1 = 0.7665 euros) ($1 = 3.2803 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jane Baird)