* Cal '13 hits two-week high

* Bulgaria eyes restart of power exports

* Bosnia 300 MW plan sets July 1 outage

PRAGUE, Jan 26 Czech day ahead power prices rose on Thursday, lifted by an expected fall in wind generation and cold temperatures that offset the usual decline in consumption ahead of the weekend, traders said.

Electricity for Friday delivery rose to 3.15 euros to 47.15 euros ($61.17) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market with the discount to neighboring Germany hovering around 30 cents.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany falling to 3.1 GW from 8.8 GW a day ago. Solar generation was also expected to fall.

"It is colder weather for the next two weeks," one trader said. "Everybody is probably short so there might be some panic on the market."

Further along the curve, the front month held steady at 47.50 euros in over-the-counter trade while Cal '13 baseload on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe rose 65 cents to 49.70 euros as coal and carbon both gained. This was the contract's highest level since January 10.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 was up 52 cents to 51.80 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX exchange.

Bulgaria will most likely resume electricity exports to neighbouring Balkan countries as of 1 a.m. on Saturday (2300 GMT), when thermal power plants are expected to have restored coal reserves, Deputy Energy Minister Delian Dobrev said.

Bosnia's 300-megawatt Gacko coal-fired plant will go offline for 70 days starting on July 1 for planned maintenance, officials at the plant said.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX fell nearly 14 euros to 64.95 euros, trading below the over-the-counter price of 76.50 euros as poor hydro conditions in the Balkans crimped supply.

Electricity for Friday delivery rose to 196.70 zlotys ($59.43) from 185.70 zlotys on Poland's POLPX exchange

Oil prices rose on the back of a weaker dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would keep interest rates low for longer than planned and would consider further monetary easing, although an increase in U.S. weekly jobless claims capped gains.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up nearly 3 percent to 7.79 euros a tonne at 1419 GMT. ($1 = 0.7708 euros) ($1 = 3.3096 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn)