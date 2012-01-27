* Cal '13 hits 2-week high

* Bulgaria to resume power exports to Balkans at 2300 GMT

* Spot falls in Hungary, Poland (Adds Czech Cal' 13 closing higher in para 5)

PRAGUE, Jan 27 Forecasts for colder weather and lower wind power output pushed up Czech power prices for the next working day on Friday, while the front year contract rose to its highest level since Jan. 10 along with fuel prices, traders said.

Electricity for Monday delivery rose to 50.75 euros ($66.77) per megawatt-hour, up from 40.14 euros paid for Friday in the over-the-counter (OTC) market.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed that lower temperatures are expected to push consumption significantly higher, while wind power generation would remain little changed in Germany.

"An outlook for a cold snap is the main factor behind the rise," one trader said.

Further along the curve, front month was up 2 euros to 49.50 euros in the over-the counter trade, while Cal '13 baseload rose to 50.25 euros in closing hours from 49.93 euros earlier in the day, its highest level since Jan. 10 on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE).

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 was up 59 cents to 52.40 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX exchange.

Bulgaria's energy ministry said the country would resume electricity exports to neighbouring Balkan nations as of 1 a.m. on Saturday (2300 GMT Friday) after its coal-fired plants restored coal reserves.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX Exchange fell to 56.29 euros from 64.94 euros, trading below the OTC price of 62.00 euros as poor hydro conditions in the Balkans crimped supply.

Electricity for Saturday delivery on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 186.43 zlotys ($57.84) from 196.70 zlotys.

In other markets, Brent crude held above $111 as comments from Iran that it might stop exports to the European Union abruptly intensified worries about security of supply, but weaker-than-forecast economic data from the United States capped gains.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, rose 5.4 percent to 8.16 euros a tonne at 1404 GMT and extended consecutive gains from the previous three days, as traders said strong German power prices and utility buying continued to buoy the market. ($1 = 0.7601 euros) ($1 = 3.2230 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Jane Baird)