* Wind forecast to decline to below 5 GW * Czech/Slovak market splits due to high demand * Cold weather drives demand throughout region PRAGUE, Feb 1 A lingering cold spell and forecasts for a steep decline in wind generation in the region sent Czech day ahead power to its highest level of the year, traders said. Electricity for Thursday delivery surged some 6.40 euros to 59.50 euros ($77.89)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market as cold weather across central and eastern Europe boosted consumption. The high demand and a cut in cross-border capacities during the peak hours also caused the integrated Czech and Slovak markets to split, traders said. Market operator OTE cleared Czech baseload 17 percent higher at 62.30 euros and Slovak power at 63.65 euros. "The story is cross-border capacities were cut in the peak hours plus the high demand," one trader said. An expected fall in wind generation in the region also supported spot prices. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany was set to fall to nearly 5 GW from almost 10 GW. Further along the curve, the front month fell nearly 1 percent to 46.30 euros while Cal '13 baseload rose 30 cents to 50.10 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract rose 35 cents to 52.40 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. Russia's Gazprom is getting more requests for gas deliveries to Europe than it can physically accommodate, a source at the company said on Wednesday, after more than a week of cold weather that has boosted demand. Cold weather raised Bulgaria's power consumption to a record-high 7,300 megawatts per hour on Tuesday evening, power grid operator data showed while Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG cut supplies to the country's top refiner and the country took a step toward tapping reserves. Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 59.62 euros from 52.02 euros while electricity for Thursday rose to 206.82 zlotys ($64.08)from 202.85 zlotys on Poland's POLPX. Firm Chinese economic data and brewing tension between Iran and the West pushed oil above $112 a barrel on Wednesday, putting it on track for its highest close in three weeks. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up more than 3 percent to 8.27 euros a tonne at 1350 GMT. ($1 = 0.7639 euros) ($1 = 3.2277 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by William Hardy)