PRAGUE Feb 2 Czech day ahead power hit on Thursday its record high this year driven by weak renewables supply and higher consumption amid lingering cold spell, traders said.

Electricity for Friday rose 50 cents to 66.00 euros ($87.11) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market as cold weather across the region spurred demand. Market operator OTE cleared day ahead 11 percent up at 69.16 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany was seen dropping towards 1.2 GW on average. "From the usually strongest renewable source for supply, wind power, there is not much to gain tomorrow either," its analyst said.

Further along the curve the front month rose 3 percent to 47.90 euros while Cal '13 baseload gained 85 cents to 50.95 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 baseload rose 85 cents to 53.10 euros in late afternoon trading in Germany's EEX.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 68.43 euros from 59.61 euros while electricity for Friday on Poland's POLPX rose to 220.05 zlotys ($69.34) from 206.82 zlotys.

Brent crude oil inched higher but retreated from early gains, as a large build-up of oil stocks in top consumer the United States countered upbeat economic data globally while U.S. crude fell to its lowest in six weeks on inventory data and expectations of plentiful flows into a key U.S. refining hub.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 2.8 percent to 8.70 euros a tonne at 1345 GMT. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) ($1 = 3.1734 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela, editing by William Hardy)