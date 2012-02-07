* Wind levels forecast low
* No exports from Poland
* Curve gains as well
PRAGUE, Feb 7 Bitter cold temperatures
propelled Czech spot prices to around a three-year high on
Tuesday as wind levels were low and the freezing weather was
expected to linger through the weekend, traders said.
Electricity for Wednesday delivery jumped 9.25 euros to
84.75 euros ($110) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter
market, the highest level since around the beginning of 2009.
Wind generation was also forecast lower with data from
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showing production in Germany
falling to 2.5 GW from 3 GW a day earlier.
"There is a lot of pressure on power plants and there are no
exports from Poland," one trader said. "There is also a state of
emergency in the Balkans due to the weather."
The cold weather pushed up power prices along the curve. The
front much gained nearly 2 percent to 49.75 euros while Cal '13
baseload rose half a percent to 51.10 euros on the Prague-based
Power Exchange Central Europe as oil moved up.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
increased 29 cents to 53.35 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
The volume of Russian gas transported through Ukraine to
Europe fell 12.2 percent year on year to 8.8 billion cubic
metres in January, Ukraine's Ukrtransgas transport monopoly said
on Tuesday.
Heavy snowfall and strong winds across eastern Europe cut
off hundreds of villages on Tuesday and rescue teams struggled
to evacuate people in southern Bulgaria where rain and melting
snow caused a dam wall to break, flooding an entire village.
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 96.77 euros from 77.52
euros while electricity for Wednesday on Poland's POLPX exchange
climbed to 388.52 zlotys ($120) from 344.55 zlotys.
In other markets, Brent crude oil rose above $116 per barrel
to a six-month high on Tuesday as threats from Iran to ban
exports to some European states stoked supply concerns,
overshadowing fears that Greece's debt crisis was worsening and
could curb economic growth.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, were up 5 cents to 8.75 euros a tonne at 1435 GMT.
($1 = 0.7646 euros)
($1 = 3.1895 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by James Jukwey)