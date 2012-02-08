* Unseasonably low temperatures forecast to linger * Romanian power production rose in 2011 * Poland eyes joining CEE power market link plan in 2012 PRAGUE, Feb 8 Czech day ahead power hit a fresh three-year high on Wednesday due to freezing temperatures and weather forecasts predicting they could linger through to the end of the month, traders said. Electricity for Thursday delivery rose 1.5 percent to 86 euros ($110)per megawatt hour in over-the-counter trading, the highest since around the start of 2009. The worst February cold spell Europe has seen in decades may last until the end of the month, leading meteorologists said, raising the prospect of an extended spike in European spot gas prices. "It is all about the weather," one trader said. Further along the curve, the front month fell more than 2 percent to 49.75 euros while Cal '13 baseload fell a little more than 1 percent to 50.50 euros in over-the-counter trade. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 was 83 cents lower at 52.42 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. In Romania, National Statistics Board data showed the Balkan country's energy production rose 1.6 percent on the year in 2011, while imports rose 3.3 percent. The head of Poland's POLPX exchange said his country could join an ongoing effort to link central European power markets as early as 2012, provided concerns about cross border capacity are addressed. Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX cleared at 90.64 euros as demand for power remained high in the Balkans where countries were boosting imports to meet demand due to the icy weather. Power for Thursday climbed to 339.17 zlotys ($110)from 314.78 zlotys on Poland's POLPX. Brent crude oil was heading for its highest close in more than six-months on Wednesday, propelled by falling inventories in the United States, optimism of a deal to bail out Greece and tension between Iran and the West. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 4 percent at 5 cents to 8.39 euros a tonne at 1436 GMT. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) ($1 = 3.1493 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)