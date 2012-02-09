* Front week falls as weather seen warmer * Wind power forecast lower in region * Weather strains Balkan power supplies WARSAW, Feb 9 Czech day ahead power hit a fresh three-year high on Thursday, while deliveries for the next few weeks fell as weather forecasts predicted some relief to freezing temperatures that have swept across Europe, traders said. Electricity for Friday delivery rose 1 euro to 87 euros ($120) per megawatt hour in over-the-counter trading, the highest level since around the start of 2009. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed consumption in the region was set to rise on Friday with wind generation in Germany falling, giving a further boost to prices. "The fundamentals point in a bullish direction for tomorrow as wind power is decreasing," Point Carbon analysts wrote. On the near curve, price for the Czech front week dipped 7 percent to 56.75 euros, while the front month fell nearly 4 percent to 47.45 euros. Cal '13 fell 1.5 percent to 49.75 euros in the over-the-counter market. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 fell 45 cents to 52.05 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. Blizzard-hit Serbia cut power to industrial customers on Thursday to prevent its grid from collapsing as soaring consumption forced countries across the Balkans to scramble to keep power flowing. Elsewhere in the region, day ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 91.30 euros from 90.60 euros, while in Poland's POLPX power for Friday dropped to 327.10 zlotys ($100) from 339.20 zlotys. "The weather is changing and the market has adjusted," a trader from Poland said. Oil futures gained on Thursday after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said Greek political leaders had clinched a deal on austerity and U.S. weekly jobless claims dipped, adding to support from Middle East tensions. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down more than three percent to 8.06 euros a tonne at 1446 GMT. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) ($1 = 3.1493 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn and Alison Birrane)