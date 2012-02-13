* Temperatures, wind seen rising

* Cal' 13 lowest since Jan. 25

* Hungary's spot climbs to 100 eur on strong Balkan demand

PRAGUE, Feb 13 Czech day ahead power fell on Monday on stronger wind power supply and weather watchers forecasting a rise in temperatures from a frost that last week sent prices soaring, traders said.

Power for Tuesday traded at 69.00 euros ($91.00) per megawatt-hour, down from 71.5 euros paid for Friday delivery in the over-the-counter market.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed increasing wind power as the main fundamental driver for Tuesday while rising temperatures were weighing on consumption.

"Wind power production is expected to ramp up towards the end of the day," a Point Carbon analyst wrote.

Further along the curve, front month contract was trading at 44.80 euros, down 3 percent, while Cal '12 baseload shed 33 cents to 49.17 euros along with coal and carbon prices losses, hitting its lowest point since Jan. 25, traders said.

The benchmark German Cal '13 baseload contract lost 53 cents to 51.05 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Macedonia's government halted electricity exports to neighbouring countries citing power shortages caused by the cold snap that has hit the Balkans.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange climbed to 100 euros from 89.20 euros as demand from the blizzard-hit Balkans remained strong.

Poland's POLPX cleared its day ahead at 216.64 zlotys ($67.83) down from 230.84 zlotys paid for Monday delivery.

Residents of Baltic Sea resort Mielno, one of three sites shortlisted to host Poland's first nuclear plant, voted overwhelmingly against the plan.

Crude oil prices rose back towards six-month highs on Monday, boosted after Greece approved an austerity bill to secure a second bailout.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 3.4 percent to 7.65 euros a tonne at 1358 GMT. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) ($1 = 3.1940 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; editing by Jason Neely)