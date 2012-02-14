* Day-ahead falls across CEE

* German wind power output seen up more than 10 GWh

PRAGUE Feb 14 Czech day-ahead power prices plunged on Tuesday on forecasts for milder weather and a large increase in wind power production, traders said.

Power for Wednesday fell 37 percent to 43.00 euros ($56.83) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market.

Wind power output in Germany, the region's main renewable power generator, is set to increase by more than 10 GWh on Wednesday, data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed.

Further along the curve, the front month contract shed 5 cents to 44 euros. Czech Cal '13 baseload gained 5 cents to 48.90 euros, and its Slovak equivalent remained flat at 48.95 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

The benchmark German Cal '13 baseload contract went up 5 cents to 51 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Romania's centrist coalition government allowed state-controlled power grid Transelectrica to limit or temporarily halt power exports and reduce deliveries to some industrial consumers due to freezing temperatures.

The decision, valid from Feb. 16 to March 15, is meant as a precaution in case freezing temperatures continue to pressure energy resources, Prime Minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu said.

Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX fell to 79.16 euros from 100 euros a day before, while Poland's POLPX cleared its power for Wednesday at 182.72 zlotys ($57.54), down from 216.64 zlotys.

Oil prices held steady as better-than-expected German economic data and a successful Italian bond auction eased fears about European demand, while worries about supply disruption due to Middle East tensions continued to underpin the market.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 1.8 percent to 7.80 euros a tonne at 1339 GMT. ($1 = 0.7566 euros) ($1 = 3.1756 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela, editing by Jane Baird)