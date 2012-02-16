* Czech spot down on improving weather

* German regulator investigates power suppliers

WARSAW Feb 16 Czech day-ahead power prices on Thursday declined 12 percent as rising temperatures eased power demand, traders said.

Power for Friday traded at 48.80 euros ($63.76) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market compared to 55.30 euros at Wedneday's closing level on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

"The weather is changing, temperature is going up. I would say the current price is fair," a trader said.

Further along the curve, the Czech front-month contract fell 1.1 percent to 44.40 euros, while the Cal '13 baseload gained 0.8 percent to 49.95 euros.

The benchmark German Cal '13 baseload contract went up 55 cents to 52.20 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Milder temperatures, combined with a structural decline in consumption due to carnival season in parts of Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands, send a bearish signal to consumption in the region next week, Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts said.

"We expect wind, as well as solar levels, to move around their seasonal normals, with potentials of higher renewable output on Monday and towards the end of next week," they wrote in a weekly report.

Germany's electricity network regulator is investigating trading behaviour by power suppliers that pushed the market to the brink of collapse several times during last week's cold spell.

Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX slumped to 64.3 euros from 145 euros a day before, while Poland's POLPX cleared its power for Friday at 191.06 zlotys ($59.52), slightly down from 196.78 zlotys.

U.S. crude oil futures pared losses and Brent crude added to gains after U.S. government data showed that U.S. weekly jobless claims dropped to a near four-year low.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 6.5 percent to 8.90 euros a tonne at 1352 GMT.

European parliamentarians have agreed to compromise wording ahead of a vote this month that is expected to increase pressure on the Commission to remove carbon allowances to prop up prices on the EU Emissions Trading Scheme which have plumbed record lows. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) ($1 = 3.2101 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Alison Birrane)