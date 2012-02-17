* Lower temperatures seen for Monday

* Day ahead falls in Hungary, Poland

* Bosnia restarts 200 MW unit after unplanned outage

WARSAW, Feb 17 Czech power prices for the next working day fell on a healthy wind power supply and lower demand in the region, traders said on Friday.

Power for Monday traded at 48.00 euros ($62.60) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market which is 80 cents lower from Thursday's closing level on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

"Despite lower temperatures compared to Friday, Monday's consumption is reduced significantly as carnival festivities are celebrated in parts of Germany," Thomson Reuters' Point Carbon analysts wrote in a report.

"It's mostly the higher wind affecting the Monday prices," one trader said.

Further along the curve, the Czech front-month contract fell 1 percent to 44.30 euros, while the Cal '13 baseload gained 0.9 percent to 50.65 euros, tracking rises in oil and carbon emissions market, traders said.

The benchmark German Cal '13 baseload contract went up 55 cents to 52.75 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX dropped to 53.50 euros from 64.30 euros a day before, while Poland's POLPX cleared its power at 179.61 zlotys ($55.47) versus 191.06 zlotys on Thursday.

Bosnia's top power utility Elektroprivreda BiH (EPBiH) ended an unplanned two-day outage at a 200 MW unit of its coal-fired Tuzla plant in northern Bosnia and put on stream an overhauled 110 MW unit at its Kakanj coal-fired plant.

U.S. crude futures rose more than $1 a barrel to a six-week high on Friday on tensions between Iran and the West and optimism that Greece will finally get a debt-bailout deal by next week.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 3.4 percent to 9.31 euros a tonne at 1438 GMT. ($1 = 3.2380 Polish zlotys) ($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela and Maciej Onoszko; editing by James Jukwey)