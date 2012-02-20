* Cez Dukovany unit 3 in start-up mode * Czech Cal '13 stable * Warsaw exchange eyes power futures PRAGUE, Feb 20 Milder temperatures and increasing wind production in the region weighed on Czech spot prices on Monday despite the usual bump in demand to start the work week, traders said. Electricity for Tuesday delivery fell 3 euros to 45 euros ($59.23) per megawatt hour from the Friday-for-Monday price and cleared market operator OTE's daily auction lower at 44.31 euros. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany was forecast to rise above 8 GW on Tuesday before hitting a peak of more than 12 GW on Thursday. Adding to near-term supply, Czech utility CEZ said unit 3 at its Dukovany nuclear power plant was in start-up mode after a month-long refuelling. "There should be good wind production this week and it is warmer after the cold spell that ended last week," one trader said. Further along the curve, the front month dipped 30 cents to 44 euros in the over-the-counter market while Cal '13 baseload was relatively stable, off 5 cents to 50.60 euros in light volumes. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was down 11 cents at 52.65 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. Germany's power grid regulator said on Monday a power supply crisis two weeks ago was over but pointed to potential shortfalls in round-the-clock power capacity in southern Germany. Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX dipped to 76.10 euros from 86.032 euros, trading almost in line with the spot price in the over-the-counter market. Electricity on Poland's POLPX slipped to 174.93 zlotys ($55.04)from 185.10 zlotys while grid operator data showed the country's utilities would have a total of 2.43 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Wednesday. The Warsaw Stock Exchange will start trading power futures in the second half of 2012 and aims to play a major role in developing a domestic gas exchange as it seeks to reduce its dependence on equities, its chief executive told Reuters. Brent crude on Monday briefly hit an eight-month high above $121 a barrel as Iran halted exports to British and French companies ahead of a European Union embargo. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down nearly 2 percent to 9.10 euros a tonne at 1431 GMT. ($1 = 0.7597 euros) ($1 = 3.1781 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jason Neely)