* CEZ Temelin nuclear unit at full capacity after outage * Mild temperatures ahead * Polish day ahead steady, Hungarian rises PRAGUE, Feb 21 Healthy wind generation levels and warmer temperatures in the region drove Czech spot power prices lower on Tuesday as long-term prices fell, traders said. Electricity for Wednesday delivery slipped to 43.05 euros per megawatt hour from 45 euros in the over-the-counter market while day ahead fell nearly 4 percent lower at 42.67 euros in market operator OTE's daily auction. Temperatures were forecast above monthly averages while data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed that wind generation in neighboring Germany would be above 8 gigawatts. The 1,013-megawatt Unit 1 at the Czech Temelin nuclear power station was also brought to full operation on Monday night after an outage caused by a minor fault on Saturday, the plant's owner CEZ said. "It's all about the wind in Germany and mild temperatures," one trader said. There was little action further along the curve with few contracts changing hands, although Cal '13 baseload dropped more than 1 percent to 49.95 euros in the over-the-counter market. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was 36 cents lower at 52.25 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. Germany is set to expand its power generation capacity by 17 percent in the decade to 2020 but see a 5.6 percent decline in actual generation volumes as it replaces thermal with renewable sources, research by consultancy Frost & Sullivan showed. In Poland, the grid operator showed the country's utilities would have a total of 2.47 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Thursday. Day ahead on the POLPX exchange was steady at 174.54 zlotys ($55.47)while power for Wednesday rose a little more than 4 euros to 76.51 euros on Hungary's HUPX exchange as demand from the Balkans remained strong. Oil held close to $120 a barrel on Tuesday as world consumers grappled with supply disruptions ranging from Iran to Sudan to the North Sea. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 13 cents to 8.90 euros a tonne at 1430 GMT. ($1 = 0.7538 euros) ($1 = 3.1464 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Anthony Barker)