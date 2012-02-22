* Cal '13 up more than 2 percent
* CEZ Dukovany unit 3 at 43 percent of capacity
* Bosnia resumes power exports
PRAGUE, Feb 22 Czech day ahead power fell
on Wednesday due to rising wind production and milder
temperatures in the region while long-term prices jumped higher
as oil and carbon gained, traders said.
Electricity for Thursday delivery fell to 41.15 euros from
43.05 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market,
continuing a decline from the beginning of the week as
temperatures remained warmer than seasonal averages.
"High level of wind power production is an important price
driver for tomorrow," Point Carbon analysts wrote.
"Additionally, lower consumption due to higher temperatures adds
to the bearish picture."
Prices were bullish along the curve with the front month
gaining nearly 2 percent to 45 euros and baseload power for 2013
increasing more than 2 percent to 51 euros.
The benchmark German Cal '13 contract was up 1.10 euros to
53.30 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.
"Oil is supporting and there is a bullish equities mood,"
one trader said.
Unit 3 at CEZ's Dukovany nuclear power plant is
back to 43 percent of output as it restarts following a
refuelling operation, the Czech utility said.
Around the region, Poland's utilities will have a total of
2.47 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Friday, data
from grid operator PSE operator showed.
Bosnia's top power utility EPBiH resumed power
exports on Wednesday as the weather warmed and domestic demand
waned after a cold spell that had strained coal reserves, the
utility said.
Oil touched a nine-month peak on Wednesday, supported by
Iran related supply worries, even as weak economic data in
Europe and China cast doubt on the outlook for global growth,
denting other demand sensitive assets.
EU carbon rose as much as 1.9 percent on Wednesday extending
gains made in the previous two sessions, as stronger gas and
power prices, fuelled by positive macroeconomic sentiment,
provided support.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)