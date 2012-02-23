* Czech Cal '13 rises to 51.60 euros
* Serbia publishes March cross border capacity results
* Poland sees 2.69 GW offline on Saturday
PRAGUE, Feb 23 Lower consumption at the
end of the work week, warmer temperatures and healthy wind
generation levels kept a lid on Czech spot prices on Thursday
while Cal '13 jumped to its highest level of the year, traders
said.
Electricity for Friday delivery cleared market operator OTE's
daily auction up just 6 cents to 40.34 euros ($53.41) per
megawatt to remain near the lowest level of the week for the day
ahead contract.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind
generation in Germany was forecast at just above 11 GW for
Friday and remaining steady until dipping on Sunday to 3.3 GW.
"Friday's consumption is dropping and temperatures are
increasing to very mild levels compared to the seasonal normal,"
Point Carbon analysts said.
Further along the curve, the front month gained more than 4
percent to 46.85 euros while Cal '13 baseload rose to 51.60
euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe as coal,
gas and oil gained. It was the contract's highest level since
hitting the same price on December 28, 2011.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was
up 68 cents to 53.90 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
The Czech energy regulator said it wanted to stop almost
all incentives for renewables as early as 2014 except for small
solar power installations and biogas plants.
Serbian grid operator Elektromreza Srbije (EMS) published
the results of its March cross-border power capacity auction
which had been put off due to recent cold weather that hit the
Balkan country and strained its electricity grid.
Data from Poland's grid opertaor showed utilities will have
a total of 2.69 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on
Saturday.
Day ahead in Hungary fell 4 euros to 73.50 euros in the
over-the-counter market while electricity for Friday fell to
164.74 zlotys ($52.03) from 168.74 zlotys on Poland's POLPX.
Brent crude oil powered to a nine-month high above $124 per
barrel on Thursday and reached its highest ever price in euro
terms, lifted by heightened tension between Iran and the West.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwhether carbon
contract, was up 1 cent to 9.18 euros a tonne at 1358 GMT.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
($1 = 3.1663 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by James Jukwey)