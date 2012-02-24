* Czech Cal '13 highest since Nov. 27
* Polish coal producer eyes new power plant
* Wind production expected to fall to 2 GW for Monday
PRAGUE, Feb 24 An expected steep drop in
wind generation levels in the region propelled Czech power for
the next working day higher on Friday while long-term prices
touched a four-month high as other fuels gained, traders said.
Power for Monday jumped to 51.10 euros ($68.03) per megawatt
hour in the over-the-counter market, up nearly 10 euros from the
Friday delivery price.
Traders said a forecasted fall in wind generation was the
driving factor as data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed
wind production in Germany was forecast to drop to 2 GW from a
peak of nearly 15 GW on Friday.
"Monday is higher because the wind levels should fall," one
trader said.
Further along the curve, the front month edged up 5 cents to
46.70 euros while Cal '13 baseload hit a four-month high of
51.65 euros in late afternoon trade on the Prague-based Power
Exchange Central Europe as oil and other fuels gained.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 price was up
14 cents to 53.70 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's
EXE.
In Poland, Kompania Weglowa, the European Union's largest
coal producer, said it plans to build a 1.5 billion euro ($2.00
billion) coal-fired plant with a partner from China or South
Korea.
Day ahead on the POLPX exchange dipped to 158.05 zlotys
($50.36) from 164.74 zlotys while electricity for Saturday
traded at 73.74 euros on Hungary's HUPX, remaining at a level
above its regional peers as demand from the Balkans continued to
lend support.
Oil rose toward $124 a barrel on Friday and was heading for a
fifth straight weekly gain, as concern over cuts in Iranian
supply offset worries high oil prices could restrain demand.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwhether carbon
contract, charged more than 4 percent higher to 9.23 euros a
tonne at 1433 GMT.
($1 = 0.7511 euros)
($1 = 3.1381 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Jason Neely)