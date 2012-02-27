* Czech spot down to 45.25 euros on strong wind * Day-ahead falls in Poland, Hungary * EU committee vote on EUAs drives long-term contracts up WARSAW, Feb 27 Spot prices on the Czech power market dropped due to strong wind power generation, while longer-term contracts rose slightly on growing oil prices and ahead of an EU decision on carbon permits for 2012, traders said. Power for Tuesday slumped to 45.25 euros ($60.92) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market, down 5.5 euros from the Monday delivery price. Increasing wind and milder weather for Tuesday lead to a softening of the market, Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote in their report out on Monday. "On the spot market it is down to wind," a trader said. Further along the curve, the front month edged up 25 cents to 46.95 euros, while deliveries for April rose 1.50 euros to 45.70 euros. Cal '13 baseload hit a fresh four-month high of 52.05 euros. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 price was up 70 cents to 54.4 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. "There is an expectation that tomorrow's decision will lead to the decrease of the number of EUAs on the market," the trader added. An EU Parliamentary committee on Dec. 20 took the first steps to pass a bill to withdraw 1.4 billion EUAs from the 2013-2020 phase of the EU Emissions Trading Scheme. On Tuesday morning a more senior parliamentary committee is expected to back a watered-down option when it rules over on the same energy efficiency bill. Czech electricity producer CEZ is seen posting an 85 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit thanks to higher nuclear power production and lower financial costs, but it may not be enough to meet its full-year guidance. Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania are among eight European Union members lagging behind in transposing EU law on a single energy market into their own legislation, the Commission said on Monday. Day-ahead on the POLPX exchange dropped to 184.85 zlotys ($59.73) from 187.21 zlotys, while electricity for Tuesday traded at 46.41 euros on Hungary's HUPX, down from 51.89 euros for the prior day. Oil fell more than $1 on Monday, taking North Sea Brent below $125 per barrel, after a week of gains pushed oil to 10-month highs on worries over disruptions to Middle East oil supplies. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwhether carbon contract, rose 1.5 percent to 9.58 euros a tonne at 1417 GMT. ($1 = 0.7428 euros) ($1 = 3.0948 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, editing by Maja Zuvela and Jane Biard)