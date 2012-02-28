* Czech spot up to 48.80 euros on light wind
* Cal'13 down as carbon prices slump
* EU backs plan to withhold CO2 permits
* CEZ expects 2012 net to rise by 1 pct
WARSAW, Feb 28 Spot prices on the Czech
power market rose on Tuesday due to bleak prospects for German
wind energy production, while longer-term contracts lost ground
following a steep decline in prices of European carbon permits,
traders said.
Weather data showed a likely fall in German wind power
supply of 10,000 MW of capacity use on Tuesday to around 2,500
MW on Wednesday - a level at which it could linger until Sunday.
"The main bullish driver for tomorrow is the wind power
production dropping in Germany lifting the peak and off peak 2
hours," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote in their
daily report.
Power for Wednesday rose to 48.80 euros ($65.37) per
megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market, up 3.80 euros from
the Tuesday delivery price.
Further along the curve, the front month lost 1.45 euros to
45.25 euros, while Cal '13 baseload dropped from four-month high
of 52.35 euros to 51.50 euros.
"This is the effect of the correction on the CO2 market
after the decision on withholding permits. It must have been in
prices already, which is why the market is going down now," a
trader said.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwhether carbon
contract, slumped 6 percent to 8.94 euros a tonne at 1351 GMT.
European Union politicians backed a proposal on Tuesday to
withhold carbon permits from the bloc's emissions trading scheme
(ETS) from 2013, paving the way for the EU Commission to
intervene in the market to prop up low prices.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 price was
down 90 cents to 53.50 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
Czech electricity producer CEZ said it expects a
slight rise in profit this year, due to growing production and
higher power prices, after a stronger-than-expected fourth
quarter helped it meet 2011 earnings targets.
Day-ahead on the POLPX exchange edged up to 187.76 zlotys
($60.33)from 184.85 zlotys, while electricity for Wednesday
traded at 57.96 euros on Hungary's HUPX, up from 46.41 euros for
the prior day.
Oil prices slipped towards $123 a barrel on Tuesday as
investors worried about high prices hurting demand, but supply
concerns and the expectation of further liquidity injections
from the ECB helped underpin prices at elevated levels.
($1 = 0.7466 euros)
($1 = 3.1124 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, editing by Maja Zuvela)