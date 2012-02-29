* Spot falls across CEE

* Solar power seen significantly up on Thursday

* CEE power trader Korlea to stop trading activities

PRAGUE, Feb 29 Forecasts of a significant rise in solar power output, offsetting a drop in wind power generation, drove Czech day-ahead power prices lower, traders said on Wednesday.

Longer-term contracts eased further, they said.

Electricity for Thursday delivery fell 10 percent to 43.75 euros ($58.73) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market while day-ahead power fell 0.5 percent to 45.36 euros in the Czech market operator OTE's daily auction.

"The solar German power production is expected to increase significantly tomorrow, going above the seasonal normal. The maximum hour is expected to reach 10 GW," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote in their daily report.

Further along the curve, the March contract shed 1.60 euros to 43.65 euros in the over-the-counter market. The April contract traded at 44.15 euros and Cal '13 baseload was at 51 euros in late afternoon trade, down from Tuesday's close of 51.40 euros.

Benchmark German Cal '13 baseload edged 40 cents lower to 53 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Around the region, Central European power trader Korlea Invest will stop power deliveries to wholesale customers in a number of countries after midnight on Wednesday because its bank cut the company's funding, Korlea said in a letter obtained by Reuters.

Poland's utilities will have a total of 2.56 GW of power offline for maintenance on Friday, data from grid operator PSE Operator showed on Wednesday.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 182.40 zlotys ($59.12) from 187.76 zlotys while Hungary's HUPX cleared its power for Thursday at 49.04 euros down from 57.96 euros.

Brent crude oil rose on Wednesday, snapping two days of sharp falls, after the European Central Bank allocated more than $500 billion for cheap loans, spurring buying of riskier assets while fears about supply disruption from Iran also supported prices.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, fell 1.66 percent to 8.87 euros a tonne at 1532 GMT, after hitting a 10-week high on Tuesday on news that an EU parliament committee had voted in favour of a measure to withdraw an unspecified number of EUAs in the 2013-2020 trading period. ($1 = 0.7450 euros) ($1 = 3.0850 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Anthony Barker)