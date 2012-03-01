* Czech Cal '13 dips to 50.95 euros in light trade
* Renewables forecast to be low
* Spot rises in Hungary, falls in Poland
PRAGUE, March 1 Healthy supply and low
demand from countries further south in the region weighed on
Czech day ahead power on Thursday as Cal '13 fell in light
trade, traders said.
Electricity for Friday delivery was steady at 43.75 euros
($58.52)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market and
cleared market operator OTE's daily auction nearly 7 percent
lower at 42.25 euros. The spread with the neighboring German day
ahead power stood at around 4 euros.
"The Czech Republic is too long," one trader said.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind
generation in Germany was forecast to be low at around 1 GW
while solar production would creep higher to 1.6 GW.
Prices were also down further along the curve with traders
citing healthy supply as reasons. Second quarter delivery dipped
more than 1 percent to 42.75 euros while Cal '13 baseload was
down 5 cents at 50.95 in late afternoon trade on the
Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was
up 10 cents to 53.09 euros in later afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX after being down earlier in the day.
Power trader Korlea Invest units in the Western Balkans
continued to make wholesale electricity deliveries on Thursday,
a day after Korlea's Czech-based entity announced it would halt
trading due to a bank funding cut.
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 52.17 euros from 49.04
euros while electricity for Friday dipped to 178.79 zlotys
($58.15)from 182.40 zlotys on Poland's Polpx.
Oil rose above $123 a barrel on Thursday as
better-than-expected economic data from China and the United
States bolstered the demand outlook and concern persisted about
supply disruption from Iran.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwhether carbon
contract, charged more than 4 percent higher to 8.91 euros a
tonne at 1404 GMT.
($1 = 0.7476 euros)
($1 = 3.0745 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)