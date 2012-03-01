* Czech Cal '13 dips to 50.95 euros in light trade * Renewables forecast to be low * Spot rises in Hungary, falls in Poland PRAGUE, March 1 Healthy supply and low demand from countries further south in the region weighed on Czech day ahead power on Thursday as Cal '13 fell in light trade, traders said. Electricity for Friday delivery was steady at 43.75 euros ($58.52)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market and cleared market operator OTE's daily auction nearly 7 percent lower at 42.25 euros. The spread with the neighboring German day ahead power stood at around 4 euros. "The Czech Republic is too long," one trader said. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany was forecast to be low at around 1 GW while solar production would creep higher to 1.6 GW. Prices were also down further along the curve with traders citing healthy supply as reasons. Second quarter delivery dipped more than 1 percent to 42.75 euros while Cal '13 baseload was down 5 cents at 50.95 in late afternoon trade on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was up 10 cents to 53.09 euros in later afternoon trading on Germany's EEX after being down earlier in the day. Power trader Korlea Invest units in the Western Balkans continued to make wholesale electricity deliveries on Thursday, a day after Korlea's Czech-based entity announced it would halt trading due to a bank funding cut. Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 52.17 euros from 49.04 euros while electricity for Friday dipped to 178.79 zlotys ($58.15)from 182.40 zlotys on Poland's Polpx. Oil rose above $123 a barrel on Thursday as better-than-expected economic data from China and the United States bolstered the demand outlook and concern persisted about supply disruption from Iran. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwhether carbon contract, charged more than 4 percent higher to 8.91 euros a tonne at 1404 GMT. ($1 = 0.7476 euros) ($1 = 3.0745 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)