* Day ahead falls in Hungary, Poland
* Big drop in temperatures ahead
PRAGUE, March 2 Czech power for the next
working day turned higher on a forecast return to colder
temperatures and higher demand while the prices on the far curve
were steady, traders said on Friday.
Power for Monday delivery traded at 45.50 euros ($60.66) per
megawatt-hour, or 1.75 euro up from Friday delivery price in the
over-the-counter market.
"It is the effect of higher demand compared to Friday but
also the big drop in temperatures," one trader said.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed the weather
was forecast to drop relatively steeply during the weekend and
towards the middle of next week.
Further along the curve, the front month fell 0.58 percent
to 42.85 euros while Cal '13 baseload was steady at 51 euros in
the late afternoon trading on the Prague-based Power Exchange
Central Europe.
"Market is without direction, probably a breather before a
further step down. Oil markets are moving to the side as Iran
tensions lower and traders are watching fundamentals which are
bearish," a trader said.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was
up 9 cents to 53.40 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's
EEX.
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 48.09 euros
from 52.16 euros while electricity for Saturday on Poland's
POLPX dipped to 187.38 zlotys ($60.92) from 194.99 zlotys.
Crude oil futures slipped below $125 a barrel, after surging
5 percent to an 11-month high a day earlier, as fears of a
supply disruption from Saudi Arabia eased, calming investors who
now expect oil demand to fall in coming weeks.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, rose close to 3.4 percent to 9.17 a tonne at 1404 GMT
as traders eyed a March 9 EU environmental ministers meeting
that could have a bearing on prices.
($1 = 0.7501 euros)
($1 = 3.0761 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; editing by James Jukwey)