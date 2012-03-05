* Solar seen at 3 GW for Tuesday * Poland gas system operator eyes storage * Spot falls in Poland, rises in Hungary PRAGUE, March 5 Increasing solar supply pressured Czech day ahead power on Monday despite a fall in temperatures as sunshine was expected to weigh on spot prices for the next few days, traders said. Electricity for Tuesday delivery fell to 42.50 euros ($56.12)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, down from the Friday-for-Monday price of 45.50 euros. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for solar production in the region at around 3 GW for Tuesday, nearly double the estimate for Monday. "Wednesday should also be pressured as the sunshine should continue," one trader said. Trading was light along the curve with Cal '13 baseload the only contract appearing to change hands in the over-the-counter market. Electricity for 2013 delivery fell 30 cents to 50.85 euros. Benchmark German Cal '13 contract was down 24 cents to 53.15 euros in late afternoon trade on Germany's EEX in late afternoon trade. Poland's utilities will have a total of 2.9 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Wednesday, data from grid operator PSE Operator showed. Poland's gas network operator Gaz-System is in talks with a foreign partner to build storage facilities as the company seeks to add a new stream to revenues dominated by transit fees, the operator's chief executive said. Day ahead on the country's POLPX exchange fell to 173.62 zlotys ($55.71)from176.41 zlotys while electricity for Tuesday rose to 64.71 euros from 49.33 a day earlier on Hungary's HUPX. Brent crude rebounded above $124 a barrel on Monday on fears that Iranian sanctions are limiting supply, offsetting a cut in China's economic growth target and a boost in oil production by Iraq. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwhether carbon contract, were down 1.4 percent to 8.92 euros a tonne at 1401 GMT. ($1 = 0.7573 euros) ($1 = 3.1166 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)