* Solar seen at 3 GW for Tuesday
* Poland gas system operator eyes storage
* Spot falls in Poland, rises in Hungary
PRAGUE, March 5 Increasing solar supply
pressured Czech day ahead power on Monday despite a fall in
temperatures as sunshine was expected to weigh on spot prices
for the next few days, traders said.
Electricity for Tuesday delivery fell to 42.50 euros
($56.12)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, down
from the Friday-for-Monday price of 45.50 euros.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
solar production in the region at around 3 GW for Tuesday,
nearly double the estimate for Monday.
"Wednesday should also be pressured as the sunshine should
continue," one trader said.
Trading was light along the curve with Cal '13 baseload the
only contract appearing to change hands in the over-the-counter
market. Electricity for 2013 delivery fell 30 cents to 50.85
euros.
Benchmark German Cal '13 contract was down 24 cents to 53.15
euros in late afternoon trade on Germany's EEX in late afternoon
trade.
Poland's utilities will have a total of 2.9 gigawatts of
power offline for maintenance on Wednesday, data from grid
operator PSE Operator showed.
Poland's gas network operator Gaz-System is in talks with a
foreign partner to build storage facilities as the company seeks
to add a new stream to revenues dominated by transit fees, the
operator's chief executive said.
Day ahead on the country's POLPX exchange fell to 173.62
zlotys ($55.71)from176.41 zlotys while electricity for Tuesday
rose to 64.71 euros from 49.33 a day earlier on Hungary's HUPX.
Brent crude rebounded above $124 a barrel on Monday on fears
that Iranian sanctions are limiting supply, offsetting a cut in
China's economic growth target and a boost in oil production by
Iraq.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwhether carbon
contract, were down 1.4 percent to 8.92 euros a tonne at 1401
GMT.
($1 = 0.7573 euros)
($1 = 3.1166 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)