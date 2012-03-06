* Solar, wind generation forecast higher
* Czech Cal '13 at 49.90 euros
* Day-ahead falls in Poland, rises in Hungary
PRAGUE, March 6 Forecasts for more solar
and wind production drove Czech spot prices down on Tuesday,
while long-term prices hit a two-week low as oil and carbon
fell, traders said.
Electricity for Wednesday delivery fell to 40.55 euros
($53.66) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market from
42.50 euros a day earlier, a spread of around 5 euros below
day-ahead in neighboring Germany.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind generation in Germany rising to 5.7 GW and solar supply at
3.3 GW with other fundamental factors remaining steady.
"Output from the solar and wind power production is giving a
bearish pressure," Point Carbon analysts wrote.
Further along the curve, trading was light, but Cal '13
baseload was lower at 49.90 euros in later afternoon trading on
the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. This is the
lowest level since the contract closed at 49.70 on Feb. 15.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was
down 1.05 euros to 52 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX.
Power broker Traditional Financial Services said it had made
its first Czech financial power swap, the first brokered deal of
its kind in the central and southeastern European region.
In Poland, data from the grid operator showed the country's
utilities would have a total of 2.9 gigawatts of power offline
for maintenance on Thursday.
Day-ahead on the POLPX exchange fell to 172.89 zlotys
($55.35)from 173.62 zlotys, while electricity for Wednesday rose
to 73.05 euros from 64.71 euros on Hungary's HUPX.
Oil eased towards $123 a barrel on Tuesday, as higher flows
from Iraq and Saudi Arabia offset concern that sanctions on Iran
would disrupt supply and push up oil prices.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, were down nearly 4 percent to 8.50 euros a tonne at
1326 GMT.
($1 = 0.7557 euros)
($1 = 3.1235 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jane Baird)