* Solar, wind generation forecast higher * Czech Cal '13 at 49.90 euros * Day-ahead falls in Poland, rises in Hungary PRAGUE, March 6 Forecasts for more solar and wind production drove Czech spot prices down on Tuesday, while long-term prices hit a two-week low as oil and carbon fell, traders said. Electricity for Wednesday delivery fell to 40.55 euros ($53.66) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market from 42.50 euros a day earlier, a spread of around 5 euros below day-ahead in neighboring Germany. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany rising to 5.7 GW and solar supply at 3.3 GW with other fundamental factors remaining steady. "Output from the solar and wind power production is giving a bearish pressure," Point Carbon analysts wrote. Further along the curve, trading was light, but Cal '13 baseload was lower at 49.90 euros in later afternoon trading on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. This is the lowest level since the contract closed at 49.70 on Feb. 15. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was down 1.05 euros to 52 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX. Power broker Traditional Financial Services said it had made its first Czech financial power swap, the first brokered deal of its kind in the central and southeastern European region. In Poland, data from the grid operator showed the country's utilities would have a total of 2.9 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Thursday. Day-ahead on the POLPX exchange fell to 172.89 zlotys ($55.35)from 173.62 zlotys, while electricity for Wednesday rose to 73.05 euros from 64.71 euros on Hungary's HUPX. Oil eased towards $123 a barrel on Tuesday, as higher flows from Iraq and Saudi Arabia offset concern that sanctions on Iran would disrupt supply and push up oil prices. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down nearly 4 percent to 8.50 euros a tonne at 1326 GMT. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) ($1 = 3.1235 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jane Baird)