* Cal '13 steady * CEE April capacity offers published * Prague power bourse expands futures offerings PRAGUE, March 7 Czech day ahead power rose on Wednesday, boosted by a forecast drop in solar and wind production in the region as the key long-term product held steady at a two-week low, traders said. Electricity for Thursday delivery rose to 41.85 euros ($54.89) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, up from 40.55 euros a day earlier. Further along the curve, Cal '13 baseload held steady at a two-week low at 49.85 euros while contracts for the second and third quarter both ticked higher. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was steady at 52.10 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. The Freising, Germany-based Central Allocation Office GmbH (CAO) published offered capacities for its auction for cross border capacity in April in the CEE region. The Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe said it plans to start offering financial futures from March 19 for the Hungarian and Slovak market. Romania's energy production fell by about 25 percent on the year in January, while imports rose 5.9 percent, data from the National Statistics Board showed. In Poland, grid operator data showed the country's utilities would have a total of 3.28 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Friday. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 169.10 zlotys ($53.20)from 172.89 zlotys while electricity for Thursday dipped to 69.95 euros from 73.05 euros on Hungary's HUPX. Crude oil gained after China said it would boost energy imports this year, though the Brent benchmark held well below a near four-year high set last week as Iran's offer of talks with major powers eased concerns about supply disruption. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 3 cents to 8.57 euros a tonne at 1504 GMT. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) ($1 = 3.1784 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by James Jukwey)