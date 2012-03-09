* Day ahead falls in Hungary, Poland
* Renewables seen dropping on Monday
PRAGUE, March 9 Czech power for the next
working day traded flat on a forecast of milder weather, despite
a drop in wind and solar generation in the region, while the
power curve eased in line with oil and carbon, traders said on
Friday.
Power for Monday delivery stood at 44.50 euros ($59.06) per
magawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon forecast both solar
and wind power ouutput dropping compared to Friday and milder
temperatures across the region.
Further along the curve, the April contract shed 45 cents to
42.25 euros while the Cal '13 baseload fell 35 cents to 50.40
euros in the over-the-counter trade.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was
down 45 cents to 52.50 euros in late afternoon trade on
Germany's EEX.
Slovak utility Slovenske Elektrarne (SE), part of Italy's
Enel, said it had pushed back the completion dates for
two new units at its Mochovce nuclear power plant due to stress
tests following the Fukushima disaster.
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 58.80 euros
from 60.86 euros while electricity for Saturday on Poland's
POLPX fell to 162.40 zlotys ($52.52) from 172.20 zlotys.
Brent oil prices fell after key U.S. jobs data beat
expectations, lifting the dollar broadly to multi-month highs
against other currencies.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract were down more than 5 percent to 7.99 euros a tonne at
1451 GMT.
($1 = 0.7534 euros)
($1 = 3.0921 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Anthony Barker)