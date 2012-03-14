* Solar generation forecast to quadruple to 4 GW
* Czech system short in the morning
* Day ahead falls in Hungary, Poland
PRAGUE, March 14 Forecasts for warmer
weather that will crimp demand and more supply from solar
generation in the region sent Czech day ahead power lower on
Wednesday, traders said.
Electricity for Thursday delivery fell to 42.85 euros
($56.17) per megawatt hour from 45 euros a day earlier. Market
operator OTE cleared day ahead at 44.07 euros, higher than
over-the-counter trade because the system was short in the
morning, traders said.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed solar
generation in Germany was forecast to quadruple to 4 GW while
wind production would dip below 1 GW.
"The spot dipped because of the expected rise in solar," one
trader said. "The OTE result was above OTC because the Czech
system was short during the day."
Further along the curve, the front month rose 30 cents to
41.80 euros while Cal '13 jumped nearly 2 percent to 50.75 euros
as carbon rose and the German DAX index gained ground, traders
said.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
rose 96 cents to 52.90 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
In Poland, top utility PGE said it would launch a
technology tender for the country's first nuclear power plant
within two months.
Day ahead on the POLPX exchange fell to 171.33 zlotys
($54.58)from 177.92 zlotys while electricity for Thursday
tumbled to 46.05 euros from 60.20 euros on Hungary's HUPX.
Brent crude oil dipped slightly as expectations for a build
in U.S. crude inventories and a stronger dollar offset support
from improving economic sentiment, though supply worries helped
keep it near 11-month highs.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, were up more than 4 percent to 8.14 euros at 1428 GMT.
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
($1 = 3.1390 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)