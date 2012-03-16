* Czech Cal '13 falls to 50.10 euros
* Romania moves to liberalize power market
* Bulgaria to abandon nuclear project
PRAGUE, March 16 Czech power for the next
working day rose on Friday due to expected cooler temperatures
and a drop in solar generation from strong levels at the start
of the weekend, traders said.
Electricity for Monday delivery rose to 43.50 euros
($56.86)per megawatt hour from the Friday delivery price of 42
euros in the over-the-counter market with the discount to
neighboring Germany at about 3 euros, traders said.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
solar generation in Germany on Monday at 2.8 GW, down from above
4 GW at the weekend peak. Wind generation was seen at 3.7 GW,
while temperatures were expected to fall more in line with
seasonal averages.
"Solar power production on Monday is expected much below
today's very healthy level," Point Carbon analysts said in a
report.
Trading was slow further along the curve with few contracts
changing hands. Cal '13 baseload fell more than 1 percent to
50.10 euros in the over-the-counter market.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
dipped 26 cents to 52.40 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX as carbon also dipped.
In Bulgaria, Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said the Balkan
country was set to abandon its plans to build a new,
2000-megawatt nuclear power plant on the Danube River for which
it has contracted Russian state firm
Atomstroyexport.
Neighboring Romania's centrist coalition government approved
a calendar to liberalize its electricity market by 2013 for
industrial consumers and 2017 for households, which will raise
prices and encourage much needed investment.
Day ahead on Poland's POLPX cleared 10.07 zlotys lower to
172.79 zlotys ($54.74) while electricity for Saturday fell to
38.41 euros from 48.78 euros on Hungary's HUPX.
Brent crude rebounded above $123 a barrel as attention
returned to restricted Iranian exports and global outages that
are trimming spare capacity, following a steep drop in prices
the previous day.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, were down more than 2 to 7.82 euros at 1344 GMT.
($1 = 0.7651 euros)
($1 = 3.1566 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)