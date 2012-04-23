* Czech Cal '13 falls to 49.15 euros * Wind/Solar generation forecast under 6 GW * Spot dips in Poland PRAGUE, April 23 Czech day electricity prices ahead rose on Monday as temperatures warmed and renewables production remained low in the region while long-term prices retreated along with oil and carbon, traders said. Electricity for Tuesday delivery rose to 51.90 euros ($68.55)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter-market, up from the Friday-for-Monday price of 46.50 euros. The discount to neighboring Germany stood at around 2.35 euros. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for German solar generation rising slightly to 2.7 GW and wind production slipping to 2.6 GW. "Not much going on with spot prices today," one trader said. "Hours 8 to 14 were pretty high, which was driving the whole baseload up." Further along the curve, the front month was steady at 39.25 euros and Cal '13 baseload fell 15 cents to 49.15 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was 38 cents lower in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. In Hungary, day ahead traded above its regional peers at 55.30 euros in the over-the-counter market while electricity for Tuesday on Poland's POLPX fell a little more than a zloty to 177.19 zlotys ($55.85). "Poland remained low as usual," the trader said. Oil fell below $118 a barrel on Monday, pressured by concern over the euro zone debt crisis, although supply worries due to tightening Western sanctions on Iran checked the slide. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwhether carbon contract, were down nearly 3 percent to 7.24 euros at 1326 GMT. ($1 = 0.7571 euros) ($1 = 3.1727 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by William Hardy)