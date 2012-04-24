* Czech Cal '13 lowest since February 13
* Serbian water levels forecast flat
* Romania to lift force majeure from May
PRAGUE, April 24 Czech spot electricity prices
sagged on Tuesday due to an uptick in renewables while long term
prices sunk to a 10-week low as euro zone fears weighed, traders
said.
Electricity for Wednesday delivery shed 8.30 euros to 43.60
euros ($57.22) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market
as the discount to neighbouring Germany narrowed to 90 cents.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind generation in Germany rising to 4.7 GW and solar production
increasing to 4.2 GW.
"The spot drop is because of the healthy renewables and warm
weather," one trader said. "Speculators will likely try to push
the Cal lower."
Further along the curve, the front month declined 1.7
percent to 38.60 euros while Cal '13 baseload hit 48.85 euros.
The 1 percent decline took the contract to its lowest level
since touching 48.80 euros on February 13.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
dipped 24 cents to 50.55 euros on Germany's EEX.
Romanian state-owned hydro power producer Hidroelectrica
said it would lift force majeure and resume normal power
deliveries to clients from May.
Bulgaria will now focus on small renewable energy projects,
Energy Minister Delyan Dobrev said, as the Balkan country tries
to avoid a jump in power prices and prevent its grid from
overloading due to a surge in bigger projects.
Serbian water levels for power generation were forecast flat
through May 1, after they mainly rose last week.
In Poland, the grid operator said the country's utilities
would have a total of 4.0 gigawatts of power offline for
maintenance on Thursday.
Day ahead on Poland's POLPX slipped to 176.63 zlotys
($55.02)from 177.19 zlotys while electricity for Wednesday
declined 4.6 percent to 46.75 euros in over-the-counter trade.
In other markets, ICE Brent crude futures turned
positive in late afternoon trade, having fallen by as much as 61
cents earlier on Tuesday due to concern over the eurozone
economy.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
were steady from a day-ago close at 7.18 euros at 1337 GMT.
($1 = 0.7619 euros)
($1 = 3.2101 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)