* Trade quiet ahead of May Day holiday * Renewable production forecast steady * Czech Cal '13 falls to 48.80 euros PRAGUE, April 30 Czech day ahead plummeted on Monday as demand was expected to drop due to the May Day holiday while renewable supply in the region was forecast to remain steady, traders said. Electricity for Tuesday fell to 24.40 euros ($32.35) per megawatt hour from the Friday-for-Monday price of 38 euros in the over-the-counter market. Trade was quiet with many market participants off for the holiday. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany was forecast to rise to 3.7 GW for Tuesday with solar production jumping to 4.9 GW. "Tomorrow is a public holiday in many countries including Germany and France," Point Carbon analysts wrote. "We expect consumption to drop significantly from yesterday's forecast for today." Few contracts changed hands along the curve. The only one seen trading was the Cal '13 baseload contract, which fell 15 cents to 48.80 euros. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 was down 35 cents to 50.30 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. Falling coal prices have pushed up revenues for German electricity generation, in a trend likely to persist, and is resulting in a rising share of coal in Europe's biggest power market. Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX fell to 26.69 euros while electricity for Tuesday dropped to 148.29 zlotys ($47.11)on Poland's POLPX. Brent crude prices slipped but held above $119 per barrel on Monday as the prospect of a third round of liquidity stimulus by the United States and a weaker dollar continued to support commodities despite slower economic growth worldwide. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 6 cents to 7.42 euros a tonne at 1233 GMT. ($1 = 0.7542 euros) ($1 = 3.1479 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)