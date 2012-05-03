* Czech Cal '13 at 48.45 euros
* Consumption forecast to fall to 7.1 GW
* Spot falls in Hungary, Poland
PRAGUE, May 3 Weak demand headed into the
weekend dragged down Czech spot power on Thursday while far
curve prices hovered around a four-month low hit a day earlier,
trader said.
Electricity for Friday fell nearly 8 percent to 43.50 euros
($57.21)in over-the-counter trading, with the discount to
neighboring Germany narrowing to 1.50 euros.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
Czech consumption on Friday falling to 7.1 GW from 7.4 GW a day
earlier. It also showed an expected increase in wind generation
in Germany with solar production high, further weighing on spot
prices.
"Spot is down on lower Friday demand," one trader said.
Further along the curve, the front month fell 1.4 percent to
40.30 euros while Cal '13 was steady at 48.45 euros to remain
near a four-month low.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was
down 5 cents to 50.10 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
In Serbia, the grid operator Elektromreza Srbije announced
the total cross-border power capacity available for allocation
in June through a joint auction with Hungary.
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX fell to 45.76 euros from 51.80
euros on while electricity for Friday edged lower to 175.18
zlotys ($55.34)from 176.55 zlotys.
Oil slipped under $118 a barrel on Thursday after OPEC said
it had opened the taps more to weaken prices but recovered from
early deeper losses after positive U.S. data brightened
sentiment.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
were down 5 cents to 7.17 euros a tonne at 1332 GMT.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
($1 = 3.1656 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron Henderson)