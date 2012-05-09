* Czech Cal '13 seen at 47.90 euros * Solar, wind generation each forecast at around 5 GW * CEZ may face losses due to Albania unit PRAGUE, May 9 An increase in renewables generation in the region dragged Czech spot prices lower on Wednesday as the Cal '13 contract hit a fresh all-time low as worries over the euro zone economy weighed, traders said. Electricity for Thursday delivery fell more than 4 percent to 42.10 euros ($54.71)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market with the discount to neighboring Germany at around 1.30 euros. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany rising to 5.3 GW and solar prodction also just toppoing 5 GW. "After times with low wind the production is set to pick up tomorrow, in particular in peak and off-peak II hours," Point Carbon analysts wrote. "We expect massive solar power tomorrow." Further along the curve, the front month slipped 25 cents to 39.65 euros while Cal '13 baseload was assessed at 47.90 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Eruope. This was the contract's lowest level since it began to trade on January 1, 2010. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was off 2 cents to 49.40 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. Czech power producer CEZ said it may face losses of up to 10.15 billion Czech crowns ($523 million) over the next three years because of a regulatory decision on electricity tariffs in Albania. Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX fell to 44.30 euros from 48.45 euros while electricity for Thursday climbed 1.85 zlotys higher to 182.40 zlotys ($56.40). Brent crude oil slipped towards $112 on Wednesday, on track for its longest losing streak in nearly two years, as political turmoil in the debt-laden euro zone deepened worries about prospects for fuel demand. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down more than 2 percent to 6.69 euros a tonne at 1126 GMT. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) ($1 = 19.4001 Czech crowns) ($1 = 3.2341 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)