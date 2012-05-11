* CEZ to shut down unit at Temelin for 51 days * PGE shuts down country's largest unit for weekend * Spot drops in Poland, Hungary * German parliament suspends planned cut for solar support WARSAW, May 11 Czech power for the next working day rebounded from a slump from Thursday on forecasts for less wind production in the region, traders said. Electricity for Monday delivery rose 5 euros to 43 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, after losing over 4 euros on Thursday on an expected jump in wind generation levels and forecasts for strong solar output. "Wind power is dropping, in particular towards the night hours, providing bullish impetus for the evening peak and the off-peak II," analysts at Thomson Reuters' Point Carbon wrote in a report on Monday prices. An outage of Poland's largest block in Belchatow contributed to an increase in Czech prices for Saturday, which are traditionally lower as consumption during a non-working days slumps. "There were some deals at 28-29 euros today. We didn't have the usual supply from Poland," a trader said. The Czech Cal'13 contract lost 20 cents to 47.8 euros per MWh on the over-the-counter market, while the benchmark German Cal '13 lost 10 cents to 49.55 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. Czech utility CEZ will disconnect Unit 2 at its Temelin nuclear power plant due to maintenance and fuel exchange, it said on Friday. Around the region, day ahead on Poland's POLPX fell to 174.07 zlotys from 178.13 zlotys, while electricity for Saturday dropped to 43.89 euros from 45.74 euros on Hungary's HUPX. The German parliament's upper house suspended the government's proposed cuts in subsidies for the solar power industry on Friday and referred them to a mediation committee, in a setback for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. German power production from wind and solar generation rose 25 percent and 30 percent respectively year-on-year in the first four months of the year, power industry group BDEW data showed on Friday. Oil fell below $112 a barrel on Friday after a weak reading of industrial growth in China sparked worries about demand growth from the world's No.2 oil consumer. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 1.4 percent to 6.66 euros a tonne at 1250 GMT. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)