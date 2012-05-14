* Cal '13 lowest since first traded in Jan. 2010
* Spot falls in Poland, rises in Czech Republic, Hungary
* Polish court backs rejection of PGE's Energa buy
PRAGUE, May 14 The Czech front-year power
contract hit a fresh low on declining fuel prices amid concerns
about political deadlock in Greece, while spot power rose on
cooler weather and less solar and wind power supply, traders
said on Monday.
Cal '13 baseload was assessed at 47.75 euros ($61.87) per
megawatt-hour in late afternoon trade on the Prague-based Power
Exchange Central Europe, the contract's lowest level since it
began to trade on January 1, 2010.
"The entire energy complex is weaker and the euro is down
after a government formation failure in Greece," one trader
said.
In the near term, electricity for Tuesday delivery rose to
47.50 euros per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market
from the Friday-for-Monday price of 43 euros.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
slightly reduced temperatures and more cloud cover weighing on
the demand curve during the day.
On the supply side, less solar power and slightly reduced
winds contribute to the tighter supply and demand balance, its
analysts said.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was
down 26 cents to 49.30 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX. This was its lowest level since December 13,
2010.
A court upheld a decision by Poland's competition watchdog
to block the 7.5-billion zloty ($2.3 billion) purchase of
utility Energa by its larger state-controlled sibling PGE
, a presiding judge said on Monday.
Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 182.09 zlotys
($55.51) from 184.87 zlotys while electricity for Tuesday on
Hungary's HUPX rose to 46.41 euros from 41.57 euros.
Oil fell sharply on Monday, extending recent heavy losses,
as mounting political uncertainty in Greece and worry about the
prospects for growth in China added to a sense that the demand
outlook is worsening.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
fell almost 3 percent to 6.64 euros a tonne at 1545 GMT.
($1 = 0.7726 euros)
($1 = 3.2802 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Alison Birrane)