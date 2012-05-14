* Cal '13 lowest since first traded in Jan. 2010

* Spot falls in Poland, rises in Czech Republic, Hungary

* Polish court backs rejection of PGE's Energa buy

PRAGUE, May 14 The Czech front-year power contract hit a fresh low on declining fuel prices amid concerns about political deadlock in Greece, while spot power rose on cooler weather and less solar and wind power supply, traders said on Monday.

Cal '13 baseload was assessed at 47.75 euros ($61.87) per megawatt-hour in late afternoon trade on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, the contract's lowest level since it began to trade on January 1, 2010.

"The entire energy complex is weaker and the euro is down after a government formation failure in Greece," one trader said.

In the near term, electricity for Tuesday delivery rose to 47.50 euros per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market from the Friday-for-Monday price of 43 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for slightly reduced temperatures and more cloud cover weighing on the demand curve during the day.

On the supply side, less solar power and slightly reduced winds contribute to the tighter supply and demand balance, its analysts said.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was down 26 cents to 49.30 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. This was its lowest level since December 13, 2010.

A court upheld a decision by Poland's competition watchdog to block the 7.5-billion zloty ($2.3 billion) purchase of utility Energa by its larger state-controlled sibling PGE , a presiding judge said on Monday.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 182.09 zlotys ($55.51) from 184.87 zlotys while electricity for Tuesday on Hungary's HUPX rose to 46.41 euros from 41.57 euros.

Oil fell sharply on Monday, extending recent heavy losses, as mounting political uncertainty in Greece and worry about the prospects for growth in China added to a sense that the demand outlook is worsening.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, fell almost 3 percent to 6.64 euros a tonne at 1545 GMT. ($1 = 0.7726 euros) ($1 = 3.2802 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Alison Birrane)