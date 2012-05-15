PRAGUE May 15 The Czech front year power contract hit an all time low after Greek politicians failed to form a coalition government while spot prices declined on more renewable power supply, traders said on Tuesday.

Cal '13 baseload fell 10 cents to 47.65 euros ($61.11) per megawatt-hour in late afternoon trading on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. It was the contract's lowest level since it began trading in January, 2010.

"No (Greek) breakthrough has undermined the markets," one trader said.

Electricity for Wednesday fell to 43.15 euros from 47 euros a day ago in the over-the-counter market, while the front month contract traded flat at 40 euros.

"Wind is the bearish driver for tomorrow. Especially during peak hours levels surge. Consumption is sideways as lower temperatures weight against fewer clouds and lower evening consumption. Solar is constant," a Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analyst said.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract shed 6 cents to 49.18 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX, hitting a fresh 17-month low.

Serbian water levels for power generation are set to rise slightly through May 22, except on the Tisa where they are seen flat, Serbia's hydrometeorological service said in a weekly forecast.

Bosnian grid operator Nezavisni Operator Sistema (NOS)published the results of its June cross-border power capacity auction.

Poland's biggest utility, PGE, plans to launch a tender for the technology that will be used in the country's first nuclear power plant by the end of next month, its deputy head said on Tuesday.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 181.81 zlotys ($54.14)from 182.09 zlotys while electricity for Wednesday on Hungary's HUPX fell to 46.36 euros from 46.41 euros.

Brent crude oil futures rose by $1, as the euro zone narrowly avoided a recession and as better-than-forecast German first-quarter GDP data raised hopes that Germany would steer the way through the European debt crisis.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, fell 1.35 percent to 6.59 euros a tonne at 1527 GMT. ($1 = 0.7789 euros) ($1 = 3.3584 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela, editing by William Hardy)